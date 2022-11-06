Energi Market Capitalization Hits $12.48 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Energi has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.48 million and approximately $258,248.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00087434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00069634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006759 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,389,361 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.