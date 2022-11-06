Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $1.71 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 276.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,148. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Up 3.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of WEX stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $183.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Bank of America decreased their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.08.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.