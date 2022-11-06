Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,000 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth about $299,619,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,775,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,499,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 102.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,165,000 after buying an additional 96,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Abiomed by 6,034.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after buying an additional 94,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Abiomed news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,044 shares of company stock worth $1,849,149 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abiomed Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Shares of ABMD opened at $373.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.81. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.