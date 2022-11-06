Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Paylocity by 399.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 394,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,892,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $201.97 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.34 and its 200 day moving average is $209.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 126.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $16,119,508.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,287,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,623,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $16,119,508.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,287,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,623,950.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,710 shares of company stock valued at $31,554,173. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

