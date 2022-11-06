Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $2.88 Million in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Howard Hughes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HHC. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $25,411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,623,000 after purchasing an additional 234,467 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 114,353 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $11,397,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $7,653,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE HHC opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.38. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HHC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.