Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.85 Million in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 17.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 96,974 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 110.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 152,177 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 34.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,826,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,496 shares of company stock worth $7,554,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.40 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

