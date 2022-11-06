Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,522.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,829 shares of company stock worth $5,769,526 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $141.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

