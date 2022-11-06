Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $2.44 Million Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 381,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 681.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $74,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $75,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $115,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AIV opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

