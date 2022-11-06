Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 356.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Concentrix Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,644 shares of company stock worth $2,667,540 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNXC opened at $115.83 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average of $134.09.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.