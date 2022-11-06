Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 7,000 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.7% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 76,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 93.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of THG opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average of $139.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

