Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 16.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $202.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

