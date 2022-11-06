Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 637,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.10.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $348.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $706.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.