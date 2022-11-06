Elrond Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00269132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $54.97 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,656,649 coins. The official message board for Elrond is elrond.com/blog. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

