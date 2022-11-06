Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.95- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $526.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,848. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $392.40 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.37.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $39.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 29.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $575.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.