Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,258,000 after buying an additional 536,324 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,572,000 after buying an additional 419,157 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Oppenheimer downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,800 shares of company stock worth $7,494,933 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $68.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

