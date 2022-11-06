Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

