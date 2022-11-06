Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,275 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,727,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,813,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,759,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,278,000 after purchasing an additional 60,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,349,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 90,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 30,778 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

FNDE stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $33.32.

