Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 3,329 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $230.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

