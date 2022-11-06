Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,618,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $35.88 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $57.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50.

