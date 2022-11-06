Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $214,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 352 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 142.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.31.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $656.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $616.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

