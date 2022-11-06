Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $199,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 894 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 298,286 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $66,542,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $255.06 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.88 and its 200 day moving average is $242.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.44.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.