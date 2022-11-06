Edge Capital Group LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,285 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $36.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

