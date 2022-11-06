Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 13,134 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 109,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $17.11 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 309.42 and a quick ratio of 309.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 273.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

