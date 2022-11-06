Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

NYSE EMN opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

