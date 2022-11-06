Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.14 EPS.

Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,630,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -161.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $20.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

DNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

