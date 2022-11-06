Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.30 EPS.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Duke Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

