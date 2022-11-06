Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 45,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 499,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 66,579 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EPD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 4,080,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,139. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.