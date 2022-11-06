Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 916 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.6% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 44,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LMT traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $481.67. 1,447,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,651. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $491.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

