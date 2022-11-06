Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 42,078 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,078 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.2% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 573.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,262,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847,444 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $27,047,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,745. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87.

