Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,449 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after buying an additional 83,091 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,919,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,404,000 after buying an additional 205,037 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Pure Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,653,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,006,000 after buying an additional 385,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,322,000 after acquiring an additional 62,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.34. 2,577,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,192. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

