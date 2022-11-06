Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.5% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,832,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,824,000 after buying an additional 422,415 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 596,846 shares of company stock worth $59,973,293. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,877,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,224,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $251.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.