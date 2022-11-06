Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 571.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 134,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 114,400 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of onsemi by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 556,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 45,061 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.02.

onsemi Trading Up 6.8 %

ON stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. 8,110,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,070,106. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.02. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $76.78.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.