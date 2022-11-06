Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.11.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,613. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.19 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

