Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 527 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $308.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,979. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $318.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $181,971.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,107. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

