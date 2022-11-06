DeXe (DEXE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $111.35 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, DeXe has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeXe token can currently be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00014479 BTC on major exchanges. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $111.35 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,467,014.56422684 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 3.06802353 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,016,144.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

