Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.50) to €9.50 ($9.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.25) to €7.80 ($7.80) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 1.14. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.