DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.18 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. DEI has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $4,531.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00325835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00019589 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001282 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002569 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.