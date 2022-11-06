Decentralized Social (DESO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.46 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.07 or 0.00066008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $148.14 million and $1.46 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

