Decentraland Tops One Day Trading Volume of $131.74 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $131.74 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00003251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00595940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.90 or 0.31041944 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

