DARTH (DAH) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

DARTH (DAH) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. DARTH has a market capitalization of $981.25 million and approximately $3.00 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DARTH has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DARTH token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001417 BTC on exchanges.

About DARTH

DARTH’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance.

Buying and Selling DARTH

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.30192295 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DARTH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DARTH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

