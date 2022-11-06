CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Hits One Day Volume of $648,810.00

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $648,810.00 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00601784 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.47 or 0.31345950 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

