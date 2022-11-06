Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) vs. Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Critical Comparison

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$1.50 million N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton $8.36 billion 1.69 $466.74 million $3.94 27.11

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

86.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cyber Apps World has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -143.55% -96.37% Booz Allen Hamilton 6.00% 52.33% 9.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cyber Apps World and Booz Allen Hamilton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 0 4 5 0 2.56

Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus target price of $100.80, indicating a potential downside of 5.64%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Cyber Apps World on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. It offers LytSpid, an application that provides smartphone-based local delivery services; SmartSaveNow, a real-time price comparison website; and Bazaar Online, an online market platform for buying and selling various items. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, such as machine learning and deep learning; data science, such as data engineering and predictive modeling; automation and decision analytics; and quantum computing. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

