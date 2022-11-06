CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.8 %

CVS Health stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.97.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

