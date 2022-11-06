CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,300 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,300 ($26.59) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($27.40) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

CVS Group Trading Down 1.9 %

LON CVSG opened at GBX 1,892 ($21.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,757.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,720.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,255.56. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,220 ($14.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,530 ($29.25).

CVS Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at CVS Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. CVS Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,944.44%.

In related news, insider Richard Gray acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,750 ($20.23) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($20,233.55). In other news, insider Richard A. Connell acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £560 ($647.47). Also, insider Richard Gray bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,750 ($20.23) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($20,233.55). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,954 shares of company stock worth $4,280,708.

CVS Group Company Profile



CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Read More

