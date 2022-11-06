cVault.finance Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $5,623.28 or 0.26473576 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 1% against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $56.23 million and approximately $24,385.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.86 or 0.31284326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012219 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

