Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Trading Up 8.5 %

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.86 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

