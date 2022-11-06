Curi Wealth Management LLC Invests $79,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,443,456 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $83.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

