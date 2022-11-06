Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $132,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.8 %

CVS opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.97. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.