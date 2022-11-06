Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $109,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

