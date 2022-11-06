Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 876 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

